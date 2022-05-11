Brazil's sugar output view revised down, but global supply seen up

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south (CS) new sugar crop was revised downward on Wednesday as consultancy Datagro sees mills diverting more cane to ethanol production, but higher production in Asia will still drive an increase in the global supply of the sweetener.

Datagro chief analyst Plinio Nastari said during the Citi ISO Datagro sugar conference in New York that Brazil's CS sugar production should fall to 32.1 million tonnes, 900,000 tonnes less than its previous estimate in March.

