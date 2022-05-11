US Markets

Brazil's sugar output view revised down, but global supply seen up

Contributor
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Brazil's center-south (CS) new sugar crop was revised downward on Wednesday as consultancy Datagro sees mills diverting more cane to ethanol production, but higher production in Asia will still drive an increase in the global supply of the sweetener.

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south (CS) new sugar crop was revised downward on Wednesday as consultancy Datagro sees mills diverting more cane to ethanol production, but higher production in Asia will still drive an increase in the global supply of the sweetener.

Datagro chief analyst Plinio Nastari said during the Citi ISO Datagro sugar conference in New York that Brazil's CS sugar production should fall to 32.1 million tonnes, 900,000 tonnes less than its previous estimate in March.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Mark Porter)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular