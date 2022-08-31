Brazil's sugar output to exceed 2021 after late surge, analysts say

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The rest of this season's sugar production in Brazil will deliver better yields than that gathered so far, placing the world's biggest producer on track for 3% higher output than last year, a report from Swiss agritech firm Gamaya said.

The first half of the crop was poor, with mills blaming the late development of the cane fields following drier-than-normal weather.

As a result, there has been debate in the sugar market over whether Brazil can achieve initial expectations for this year's crop to exceed that of 2021, which was hard hit by drought.

The Brazilian government updated its projection this month and said it expects an even smaller cane crop this year than in 2021.

Gamaya, which specialises in remote-sensing linked to artificial intelligence, said dryness had delayed cane development by around 45 days, but yields will improve as the harvest advances and it expects mills to operate for a longer period, until mid-December.

It found sugarcane volumes in the centre-south region should improve in the coming weeks and projected tonnage per hectare to increase by 13% in the remaining 3.1 million hectares of fields left to be harvested.

Because of the reduced sugar content in plants that will translate overall into a 3% increase in production this year compared to the 32 million tonnes in 2021, Gamaya found.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Barbara Lewis)

