Brazil's sugar output down 7.4% in Aug., cane crop seen at 530 mln T

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's centre-south (CS) sugar output was at 2.99 million tonnes in the first half of August, 7.48% less than a year ago, industry group Unica said on Tuesday, adding that it sees the total sugarcane crop at 530 million tonnes or less this season.

The sugar production number was mostly in line with market estimates. Unica said that cane crush in the first half of August was 4.2% below last year at 44.6 million tonnes. Ethanol production at 2.22 billion liters also lags last year's by 2.7%.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

