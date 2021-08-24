Brazil's sugar output down 7%, cane crop seen at 530 mln T

By Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south (CS) region produced 2.99 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of August, 7.48% less than a year ago, as the world's largest producer continues to struggle with drought and frost damage, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.

Unica said that a survey with associated sugarcane producers indicated that Brazil's CS total cane crop in the current season would reach about 530 million tonnes, compared with 605 million tonnes in the previous crop.

The group, which has not published any previous estimates on cane crush or sugar production this season, said that there is a downward bias on the 530-million-tonne number since around 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres) of cane were hit by frosts, or the equivalent of 11.9% of the total area.

The sugar production number was mostly in line with market estimates. A survey by financial data provider S&P Global Platts projected early August production at 2.96 million tonnes.

Unica said that cane crush in the first half of August was 4.2% below last year at 44.6 million tonnes. Ethanol production at 2.22 billion liters also lags last year's by 2.7%.

The industry group said cane agricultural yields, or the amount of cane per hectare, were down 12% in the crop so far.

Unica's crop report details (cane and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH - 1ST HALF OF AUG. (ANNUAL COMPARISON)

2020/21

2021/22

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

46.58

44.62

-4.20

SUGAR OUTPUT

3.23

2.99

-7.48

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

2.28

2.22

-2.78

TRS (kg/T)

152

150

-1.67

CANE TO SUGAR

47.7%

46.8%

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH CUMULATIVE DATA - 2020/21 VS 2021/22

2020/21

2021/22

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

374

349

-6.70

SUGAR OUTPUT

23.05

21.32

-7.50

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

16.89

16.41

-2.82

TRS (kg/T)

137

138

0.71

CANE TO SUGAR

46.9%

46.2%

Source: Cane Industry Group Unica

* Includes corn-based ethanol

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

