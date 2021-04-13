Brazil's sugar output down 23% in late March, ethanol down 18%

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Mills in Brazil's centre-south region produced 174,000 tonnes of sugar in the second half of March, 23% less than in the same period a year ago, as operations in the new sugar season got off to a slow start, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.

Sugar and ethanol producers in the world's largest sugar producing region crushed 4.99 million tonnes of cane in the second half of March, 33% less than a year ago, Unica said.

Ethanol production fell 18% to 372 million liters in the period.

Brazil's 2021/22 sugar crop officially starts in April, but many mills kick off crushing early if they have fields ready and if the weather is dry.

This year, however, cane development was below desirable due to insufficient rains in recent months, so mills are waiting longer to ramp up operations to give the plants time to grow.

Unica also published on Tuesday the final numbers for the 2020/21 crop. Sugar production in the full season reached a record 38.46 million tonnes, 43% more than in the previous season, as the coronavirus pandemic hurt ethanol demand and drove mills to prioritize sugar production.

Analysts see a similar situation developing in the new season, at least for now.

See below for detailed figures from Unica's crop report (cane and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):

BRAZIL'S CENTRE-SOUTH - 2ND HALF OF MARCH (ANNUAL COMPARISON)

2019/20

2020/21

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

6.47

4.99

-33.18

SUGAR OUTPUT

0.227

0.174

-23.43

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

0.456

0.372

-18.46

TRS (kg/T)

108

113

4.32

CANE TO SUGAR

29%

32%

BRAZIL'S CENTRE-SOUTH, FINAL CROP NUMBERS (APR-MARCH)

2019/20

2020/21

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

590.36

605.46

2.56

SUGAR OUTPUT

26.76

38.46

43.73

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

33.25

30.36

-8.70

TRS (kg/T)

138

144

4.44

CANE TO SUGAR

34%

46%

Source: Cane Industry Group Unica

*Includes corn-based ethanol

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

