Brazil's sugar group UNICA to release data, high production expected

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar industry group UNICA said it will release production data on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. local time (1400 GMT, 10:00 a.m. ET) with analysts expecting another near record result related to the second half of September.

According to LSEG's Eikon Agricultural Weather Dashboard, the main sugar producing regions in Brazil had very little or no rain at all during that period, allowing mills to keep a very quick pace of harvesting and processing of sugarcane, which has been the norm so far in the season.

A survey of 10 analysts by S&P Global Commodity Insights indicated a crush of 43.09 million metric tons of sugarcane in the second half of September and production of 3.22 million tons of sugar, which would have been 70% more than in the same time a year before.

Ethanol production was seen in the survey at 2.17 billion liters, 52% more than last year.

The excellent harvesting weather, however, has ended in October as rains arrived in several areas. Disruption to harvesting and processing is expected in the first half of October.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)

