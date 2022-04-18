Brazil's sugar, ethanol output seen up in the new season - report

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south (CS) region is expected to increase production of both sugar and ethanol in the new season that started in April, as fields partially recovered from the worst drought in 90 years last season, consultancy Job Economia said on Monday.

It projected the CS sugarcane crop in 2022/23 at 558 million tonnes, 6.7% above 2021/22, while sugar output was seen at 33.5 million tonnes versus 32.1 million tonnes last year. Total ethanol output, including fuel produced from both cane and corn, was seen at 30.2 billion liters from 27.5 billion liters in 2021/22.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.