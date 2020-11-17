Brazil's StoneCo ups takeover bid for Linx ahead of vote

Adds context, details

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O has raised its takeover bid for software company Linx SA LINX3.SAahead of a shareholder vote, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Linx said StoneCo is offering an additional 1.50 real per Linx share, for a total offer of 33.56 reais plus 0.0126774 StoneCo class A share, worth a combined 38.06 reais.

The higher offer comes as shareholders in Linx will decide Tuesday afternoon on StoneCo's proposal. Linx has also received a rival bid from software firm Totvs SA <TOTS3.SA>, which will not be put to a vote on Tuesday.

Both StoneCo and Totvs had engaged in a bidding war to take over Linx in August.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Franklin Paul and Nick Macfie)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.