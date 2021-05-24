Brazil's StoneCo to invest $471 mln in Banco Inter

US Markets
SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian payments company StoneCo Ltd STNE.O has reached an agreement to invest $471 million in new shares of SoftBank Group Corp-backed Banco Inter SA BIDI11.SA, according to a securities filing on Monday.

StoneCo said it will hold a stake of up to 4.99% in the digital lender after the investment. StoneCo will pay 57.84 reais ($10.85) per Banco Inter share.

After the investment, StoneCo said both companies will explore further partnerships with each other's client base. StoneCo said in a statement the agreement will leverage product and payment technology capabilities for both companies.

The payments company also plans to integrate its merchant clients into Intershop, a Banco Inter ecommerce platform.

Both companies said under the terms of the agreement StoneCo will have the right of first refusal in the case of change of control of Banco Inter.

In a separate filing, Banco Inter also said it is close to listing its shares on Nasdaq as Inter Platform.

($1 = 5.3296 reais)

