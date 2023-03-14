US Markets
Brazil's StoneCo posts $44.7 million net profit in Q4

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

March 14, 2023 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's StoneCo STNE.O on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter adjusted net profit of 234.8 million reais ($44.70 million), versus a 32.5 million reais loss in the same year-ago period.

The firm said its revenue grew 44.5% in the period to 2.706 billion reais, adding that the increase was mainly a result of an almost 50% leap in revenue from its financial services platform.

($1 = 5.2532 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

