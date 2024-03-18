Brazil's StoneCo nearly triples fourth-quarter adjusted profit

Adds more details and context in paragraphs 4-8

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian payments processor StoneCo STNE.O reported on Monday a 177% increase in its fourth-quarter adjusted net profit from a year earlier, driven by its small and medium business segment, while the firm's cofounder stepped down as chairman.

The firm posted a 563.8 million real ($112.21 million) adjusted net profit for the quarter ended in December, over an estimate of 483 million reais for the period by analysts polled by LSEG.

Revenues rose 20% year-on-year to 3.25 billion reais in the quarter, which the firm attributed to higher revenues from its financial services business, with active client growth and higher monetization, particularly in its small and medium business segment. However, revenues came in under the LSEG estimate of 3.40 billion reais.

StoneCo said its total payments volume grew 13.3% to 113.5 billion reais, with payments from its micro-, small- and medium-business (MSMB) segment rising 20.2%.

The company also announced that founder and chairman Andre Street will not run for reelection at its the next shareholders meeting, scheduled for April. Mauricio Luchetti, who currently holds a position on the board, will be recommended for the position, it added.

"Despite stepping down, Andre remains deeply connected to the company as its reference shareholder, bolstered by special protections under our shareholders' agreement and articles of association", StoneCo said in its earnings release.

The company, which also provides software and banking services, late last year released estimates to multiply yearly net profits eightfold through the end of 2027, compared to 2022.

($1 = 5.0247 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.