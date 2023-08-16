Brazil's StoneCo beats Q2 profit expectations, up 477%

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial tech firm StoneCo STNE.O on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected surge in second-quarter profit, boosted by a solid performance in its financial services business that it expects to grow further in the third quarter.

The Nasdaq-listed firm posted adjusted net profit surged 477% year-on-year to 322 million reais ($64.74 million), surpassing the 289.2 million reais expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Total net revenue grew 28% year-on-year to 3 billion reais, while revenue from its financial services came in at 2.6 billion reais; a 32% year-on-year bump.

Stone said the result was "driven by the strong performance of the micro, small and medium business segment, whose active base grew by 43.3% year-on-year," also mentioning robust growth in its total payment volume, reaching 83.3 billion reais.

Take rate for the segment grew 0.38 percentage points to 2.48%.

The company also forecast total revenue for the third quarter of at least 3.07 billion reais, which would represent a growth of 22.6% from the same period last year.

($1 = 4.9740 reais)

(Reporting by Patricia Vilas Boas; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

