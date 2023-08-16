News & Insights

US Markets
STNE

Brazil's StoneCo beats Q2 profit expectations, up 477%

August 16, 2023 — 04:06 pm EDT

Written by Patricia Vilas Boas for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial tech firm StoneCo STNE.O on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected surge in second-quarter profit, boosted by a solid performance in its financial services business that it expects to grow further in the third quarter.

The Nasdaq-listed firm posted adjusted net profit surged 477% year-on-year to 322 million reais ($64.74 million), surpassing the 289.2 million reais expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Total net revenue grew 28% year-on-year to 3 billion reais, while revenue from its financial services came in at 2.6 billion reais; a 32% year-on-year bump.

Stone said the result was "driven by the strong performance of the micro, small and medium business segment, whose active base grew by 43.3% year-on-year," also mentioning robust growth in its total payment volume, reaching 83.3 billion reais.

Take rate for the segment grew 0.38 percentage points to 2.48%.

The company also forecast total revenue for the third quarter of at least 3.07 billion reais, which would represent a growth of 22.6% from the same period last year.

($1 = 4.9740 reais)

(Reporting by Patricia Vilas Boas; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STNE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.