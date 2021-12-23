US Markets
STNE

Brazil's Stone reportedly hires JPMorgan to assess strategic options, shares soar

Contributors
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Brazilian payments company StoneCo Ltd has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to assess strategic alternatives, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Thursday.

Adds shares reaction

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian payments company StoneCo Ltd STNE.O has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to assess strategic alternatives, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Thursday.

Without disclosing how it got the information, Brazil Journal said there are market talks about the company considering going private or a potential sale.

U.S.-listed shares in the company soared after the report, trading up about 17% in late afternoon, while Brazil-traded share receipts of Stone STOC31.SA jumped 20%.

JPMorgan and StoneCo did not immediately comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Mark Porter and Diane Craft)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STNE JPM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular