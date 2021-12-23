US Markets
Brazil's Stone hires JPMorgan to assess strategic options- report

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian payments company StoneCo Ltd STNE.O has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to assess strategic alternatives, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Thursday.

Without saying how it got the information, Brazil Journal said the company could consider going private or a potential sale.

JPMorgan and StoneCo did not immediately comment on the matter.

