Brazil's Stone considers selling a stake of Tag -report

BRASILIA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian payments company StoneCo STNE.O is considering selling a stake of its registry of receivables platform Tag, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the newspaper said that a partner would be seen by the company as a way to improve its governance.

In December, Stone denied that it was seeking a potential strategic reassessment, after a local media report that the firm had hired JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N for the purpose.

Stone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jason Neely)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

