US Markets
STNE

Brazil's Stone considers selling a stake of Tag -report

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published

Brazilian payments company StoneCo is considering selling a stake of its registry of receivables platform Tag, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.

BRASILIA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian payments company StoneCo STNE.O is considering selling a stake of its registry of receivables platform Tag, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the newspaper said that a partner would be seen by the company as a way to improve its governance.

In December, Stone denied that it was seeking a potential strategic reassessment, after a local media report that the firm had hired JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N for the purpose.

Stone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jason Neely)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STNE JPM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular