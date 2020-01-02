US Markets

Brazil's stock exchange operator B3 reduces, simplifies fees on trading, OTC products

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

BRASILIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial exchange operator B3 BVMF3.SA is introducing a new pricing structure that will reduce and simplify fees investors pay to trade stocks and over the counter products, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Among the raft of measures, B3 said fees would automatically fall the more investors trade, and fees for lending securities electronically would come down faster than OTC lending.

