Brazil's stock exchange operator B3 reduces, simplifies fees on trading, OTC products

BRASILIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial exchange operator B3 BVMF3.SA is introducing a new pricing structure that will reduce and simplify fees investors pay to trade stocks and over the counter products, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Among the raft of measures, B3 said fees would automatically fall the more investors trade, and fees for lending securities electronically would come down faster than OTC lending.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.