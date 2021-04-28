Brazil's steelmaker CSN posts Q1 profit vs year-ago loss

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional CSNA3.SA reported a net profit of 5.697 billion reais ($1.07 billion) in the first quarter, versus a 1.3 billion loss in the same period last year, the company said in a filing.

The results were helped by the initial public offering of the company's mining division, CSN said.

Steel and iron ore sales rose 16% and 47%, respectively, in the same comparison.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure known as EBITDA, totaled 5.8 bln reais.

($1 = 5.3425 reais)

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.