Brazil's steelmaker CSN hires banks for IPO of mining unit -report

Carolina Mandl Reuters
SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional CSNA3.SA has hired banks to manage the initial public offering of its mining unit CSN Mineracao, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

Bank of America, XP Inc, Banco BTG Pactual SA and Morgan Stanley will manage an offering that may raise 10 billion reais ($1.81 billion), the report said, citing anonymous sources.

Since the beginning of this year, CSN's executives have been saying they planned to revive the IPO of CSN Mineracao, which includes the iron ore mine Casa de Pedra.

Shares in CSN closed the trading day up 1.99% at 14.84 reais, after starting the day down 2.2%.

CSN did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

($1 = 5.5180 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

