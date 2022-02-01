US Markets

Brazil's Starboard sells 22.8 mln shares in 3R Petroleum

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian private equity firm Starboard Partners sold 22.8 million shares in oil company 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA RRRP3.SA in a block trade on Tuesday, according to a securities filing from the oil company.

Starboard's stake in 3R Petroleum nearly halved with the trade, from 21% to 11.25%. Earlier, local newspaper Valor Economico reported the transaction, citing unnamed sources.

3R shares fell 2.5% in the Bovespa equities exchange .BVSP on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Peter Frontini; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

