US Markets

Brazil's Starboard selling 18 mln shares in 3R Petroleum - report

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazilian private equity firm Starboard Partners is selling 18 million shares in oil company 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas in a blocktrade, local newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian private equity firm Starboard Partners is selling 18 million shares in oil company 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas RRRP3.SA in a blocktrade, local newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Starboard, which has a 21% stake in 3R Petroleum, did not immediately respond to Reuters queries about the report.

3R shares were down 4% after the auction on Tuesday morning.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular