Brazil's soybean planting reaches 67% of area, southern fields face dryness

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Planting of Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop reached 67% of the estimated area through last Thursday bolstered by good weather in most regions, according to a survey from agribusiness consultancy AgRural released on Monday.

This compares with 52% of the soybean area sown a week before and 56% in the same period last year.

In general, crops are developing well across the country, benefiting from favorable weather, but AgRural said the state of Rio Grande do Sul could see some disruptions due to an expected drop in rainfall over the next two weeks.

Further to the north, in Brazil's fast developing agricultural frontier known as Matobipa, excess rainfall may cause planting to slow in coming days.

Meanwhile Brazil's 2021/2022 summer corn crop has been planted in 75% of the area in center-south states, against 63% in the previous week and 68% a year ago, as good weather drives sowing and offers adequate conditions for the development of crops.

Still, corn farmers are on alert in Rio Grande do Sul, as lack of humidity and a likely temperature rise in November may hamper development of the state's summer corn, AgRural said.

Brazil's summer corn, also known as first corn, represents 25%-30% of the country's total production in a given year.

