Brazil's soybean output cut again by millions of tonnes

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Safras & Mercado, an agribusiness consultancy, is the latest private forecaster in Brazil to lower the country's 2021/2022 soybean crop estimate, according to a statement on Friday.

The firm now expects production in the world's largest producer and exporter of the oilseed to reach 127.1 million tonnes, 5 million tonnes below its January projection, citing dry weather in key growing regions.

“The start of harvesting in Parana and Mato Grosso do Sul began to reveal the size of the problems”, Safras & Mercado consultant Luiz Fernando Gutierrez Roque said in the statement. "Unfavorable weather conditions continue to punish crops in the southern states, as well as part of the fields in Mato Grosso do Sul."

Losses in the south of Brazil are partly being offset by yields in top grower Mato Grosso, and in places like Goiás, Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Safras said.

“Despite the high humidity in some regions, the crops maintained a great yield potential in these states," Roque noted.

The consultancy has kept its 2021/2022 total corn crop forecast stable at 115.7 million tonnes, according to the statement, as it remains upbeat about the prospect of Brazil's second corn crop.

The country's second corn crop, also known as winter corn, is planted after soy is harvested from the fields, and represents 70%-75% of Brazil's entire output in a given season.

