Brazil's soybean harvest reaches 25.6%, boosted by Mato Grosso state

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The harvesting of Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop reached 25.6% of the estimated area, the agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Friday.

In the same period last year, when weather conditions delayed the work, the harvest was 7.1%. The average of the last five years for the period is 16.2%, the data showed.

According to the consultancy, this season's harvest is being boosted by the strong performance of the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso, the main producer of soy in the country, with 60% of harvested areas - an advance of 14 percentage points this week.

The figure also exceeds the 22% registered a year earlier and the historical average for the period, of 41.6% in Mato Grosso.

