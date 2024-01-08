Brazil's soybean harvest kicks off with low yields in Mato Grosso, says AgRural

New headline, adds details from AgRural's report

SAO PAULO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 soybean harvest had reached 0.6% of the planted area as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, above the 0.04% seen at the same time a year earlier.

Field work is more advanced in top grain state Mato Grosso, followed by Rondonia and Parana states, AgRural said.

There is also already some harvesting going on in Goias and Mato Grosso do Sul, but in very small areas so far, according to the consultancy.

AgRural said in Mato Grosso, where crops suffered from a lack of humidity for much of the cycle, rains now are making it difficult for harvesters to advance in some areas, as is common in January.

As expected, the first yields reported in the state of Mato Grosso are much lower than normal, AgRural noted

In Parana, work is concentrated in the west of the state and the reported yields are very good, in line with producers' expectations.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.