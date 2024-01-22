Brazil's soybean harvest hits 6%, says AgRural

Adds quote, data on corn planting in paragraphs 4-7

SAO PAULO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 soybean harvest had reached 6% of the planted area as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 3.7 percentage points from the previous week and above the 1.8% seen at the same time a year earlier.

Work in the fields showed "strong progress" over the past week due to a shorter crop cycle and yield losses resulting from adverse weather, AgRural said, as farmers in the South American country grapple with drought and high temperatures.

Top grain producing state Mato Grosso and Parana state have been leading harvesting activities, according to the consultancy, which last week cut its forecast for Brazil's soybean crop to 150.1 million metric tons from 159.1 million.

"The low yields seen in Mato Grosso crop reports were not surprising, as the state was the most affected by the drought this season," AgRural said in a statement. "But yields slightly lower than initially expected in Parana caused disappointment."

As the soy is removed from the fields, Brazilian farmers have also been planting their 2023/24 second corn crop, which represents about 75% of national production each year and is cultivated in the same fields as soybeans.

As of last Thursday, 4.9% of the expected second corn area had been planted in Brazil's center-south, according to AgRural, up from 0.4% in the previous week and 1% at the same time a year earlier.

Brazil is the world's largest soybean producer and exporter, as well as a top corn supplier.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.