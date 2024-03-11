News & Insights

Brazil's soybean harvest hits 55%, says AgRural

Credit: REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

March 11, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's soybean harvest for the 2023/24 cycle had reached 55% of the planted area as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

The pace of harvesting slowed down, growing 7 percentage points from the previous week, as the harvest is now more concentrated in areas that were planted late.

The figure was also above the 53% seen at the same time a year earlier.

Constant rains have also caused delays, especially in the Matopiba region, AgRural said.

In Rio Grande do Sul state, which has a later calendar and also planted late, "the harvest is still in its infancy, but the crops are in good shape and good yields are expected."

Planting of the country's second corn crop reached 93% last Thursday, compared with 86% a week earlier and 82% in the same period last year.

"The final stretch of planting is taking place under predominantly favorable weather conditions and crops are developing well," the consultancy said in a note to clients.

