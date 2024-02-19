Brazil's soybean harvest hits 32%, says AgRural

Adds detail, background from paragraph 2

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 soybean harvest had reached 32% of the planted area as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 9 percentage points from the previous week and above the 25% seen at the same time a year earlier.

AgRural said in a statement that work in the fields last week was driven by Mato Grosso and Parana, two major grain-producing states where harvesting is already nearing its end in some areas.

Farmers in the South American country have been grappling with dry and hot weather this season, which has led government agencies and private consultancies to trim their output forecast for the world's largest soybean producer and exporter.

Some positive news last week came from Brazil's southernmost state Rio Grande do Sul, AgRural said, where fields received welcomed rainfall. More showers, however, are still needed in order for yield losses to be avoided.

