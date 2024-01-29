Brazil's soybean harvest hits 11%, says AgRural

Adds details, context in paragraphs 2-5

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 soybean harvest had reached 11% of the planted area as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 5 percentage points from the previous week and above the 5% seen at the same time a year earlier.

The week was marked by rains in several states, which slowed work in the fields especially in top grain producing state Mato Grosso but brought some relief to areas that had been grappling with high temperatures and lack of humidity, such as Parana.

As the soy is removed from the fields, Brazilian farmers have also been planting their 2023/24 second corn crop, which represents about 75% of national production each year and is cultivated in the same fields as soybeans.

As of last Thursday, 11% of the expected second corn area had been planted in Brazil's center-south, according to AgRural, up from 5% in the previous week and 5% at the same time a year earlier.

Brazil is the world's largest soybean producer and exporter, as well as a top corn supplier.

