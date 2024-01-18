Brazil's soybean crop estimate lowered to 153.8 mln T ahead of crop tour - Agroconsult

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers will reap 153.8 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2023/2024 season, agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult said on Thursday, as it starts an expedition to inspect fields in the world's top supplier of the oilseed.

Agroconsult blamed extreme weather, which brought excessive heat and dryness to states like Mato Grosso and too much rain in southern Brazil, to lower its initial production forecasts.

In November of 2023, the consultancy had much better expectations for the soybean harvest, predicting production of 161.6 million tons for the current crop, which would have marked a new record for Brazil.

In December, the consultancy lowered its forecast to 158.8 million tons, though it did not make the figure public until now.

Brazil reaped 159.7 million tons of soybeans in the previous cycle, according to Agroconsult data.

Brazilian farmers were forced to replant record soybean areas this season due to inclement weather, Agroconsult's Andre Debastiani told a press conference.

He said growers replanted an estimated area equal to 2.9 million hectares (7.166 million acres), representing 6.4% of Brazil's total soybean fields.

This year, Agroconsult's expedition will visit Mato Grosso twice to evaluate field conditions in the country's largest farm state, as the El Nino weather pattern affected fields in varying ways.

Because of unusually hot weather, Mato Grosso soy yields will fall to 52.5 bags per hectare on average, from 63.8 bags per hectare in the 2022/2023 season, Agroconsult data showed.

