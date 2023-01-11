Brazil's soy crop in good condition ahead of national tour, consultancy says

Adds corn forecast

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are poised to reap a much larger soybean crop than last season in spite of dryness in southern parts of the South American country and a slow start to the harvest in the center-west region due to rains.

Farmers in Brazil are on course to produce a record 153.4 million-tonne crop, with average yields to rise to 59.2 60-kilo bags per hectare from 51.8 bags at the end of last season, Agroconsult reported on Wednesday.

The consultancy also said prospects are good for Brazilian corn farmers, as it released projections ahead of launching its annualfield expedition to survey the country's main soybean areas in coming weeks.

Brazil's first-corn production will be an estimated 29.6 million tonnes in 2023, Agroconsult said.

If farmers plant their second corn on 17.5 million hectares, as expected, Brazil's second-corn production could be 101.3 million tonnes, some 9 million tonnes bigger than in 2022, it added.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Paul Simao)

