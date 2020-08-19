US Markets
Brazil's software company Stefanini mulls IPO -report

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian software firm Stefanini IT Solutions is considering an initial public offering, its chief executive, Marco Stefanini, told Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico in an interview.

The executive said a flotation would allow the company to take advantage of high valuations recently set for Brazilian software firms.

Card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O and software firm Totvs SA TOTS3.SA are in a bidding war for software company Linx SA LINX3.SA, valuing the firm at more than 6 billion reais ($1.10 billion). nL1N2FG0K9

Stefanini declined to provide further details on his plans for the IPO.

($1 = 5.4425 reais)

