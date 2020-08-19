Brazil's software company Stefanini mulls IPO -report

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian software firm Stefanini IT Solutions is considering an initial public offering, its chief executive, Marco Stefanini, told Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico in an interview.

The executive said a flotation would allow the company to take advantage of high valuations recently set for Brazilian software firms.

Card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O and software firm Totvs SA TOTS3.SA are in a bidding war for software company Linx SA LINX3.SA, valuing the firm at more than 6 billion reais ($1.10 billion). nL1N2FG0K9

Stefanini declined to provide further details on his plans for the IPO.

($1 = 5.4425 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.