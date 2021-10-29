Brazil's Simpar proposes $98 mln deal to buy waste manager Ciclus

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company Simpar SA SIMH3.SA, the controlling shareholder in logistics company JSL SA JSLG3.SA and Movida Participacoes MOVI3.SA, has proposed the acquisition of waste management company Ciclus Ambiental.

Ciclus Ambiental is a private company belonging to the controlling shareholders of Simpar, the Simoes family.

In a securities filing early on Friday, Simpar explained the proposed deal. The company would pay around 550 million reais ($98 million) in new shares for Ciclus Ambiental. Ciclus' value has been established by investment bank Itau BBA, the filing added.

The deal will be submitted to a shareholders meeting on Nov. 29, in which only minority shareholders will vote.

($1 = 5.6367 reais)

