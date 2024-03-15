Brazil's services sector grows more than expected in January

Recasts throughout, adds more details on data

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's services activity grew more than expected in January, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, making it the third consecutive monthly expansion of the sector in Latin America's largest economy.

The services sector grew 0.7% in January compared to December, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast a decline of 0.4%.

The communication segment was the main highlight of the beat, growing 1.5% driven by companies that operate in film exhibition and streaming platforms, according to IBGE.

"With the vacation period, movie theaters ended up receiving more audiences and increasing the revenues of companies in this segment," said the survey manager, Rodrigo Lobo.

When compared to the same month of 2023, services grew 4.5%, also well above the expectation of a 1.6% increase and reverting a decline of 1.9% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

