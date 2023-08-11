Brazil's services inflation slightly better but still a concern -central bank chief

Adds comments from central bank chief during 2nd event in paragraphs 3-4 and 11

BRASILIA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto said core services inflation is still running well above the official target but stressed that the services inflation reading released earlier on Friday "was slightly better."

Speaking at a congress hosted by corporate association FACIAP from Parana state, he stated that Brazil and Chile have seen inflation converging "relatively fast".

Addressing a different event on Friday afternoon, Campos Neto said the country is in the process of improving inflation, but the fight is not over yet.

"We need to be sure that we will have all the conditions to stabilize inflation at a low level," he added.

Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose more than expected in July, reaching 3.99% in the 12-month period.

Alexandre Lohmann, chief economist of Constancia Investimentos, in a client note emphasized that despite the worse headline figure, the data disclosure was "positive", highlighting the deceleration in underlying service prices, a focal point for policymakers' attention.

Campos Neto during his first speech said that the market anticipates the to meet fiscal targets, underscoring the importance of advancing revenue-boosting measures currently under consideration in Congress.

"We need to balance public accounts to have a sustainable long-term interest rate decline," he said.

The central bank earlier this month embarked on an easing cycle with a 50 basis point cut that left its benchmark rate at 13.25%, signaling more reductions of the same magnitude ahead amid an improving inflation outlook.

Campos Neto also said that the central bank is looking closely at data from China, as the Asian giant's consumption has direct implications for the Brazilian economy.

In reference to digital currencies, he acknowledged his involvement within a division at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), saying that the institution seeks the integration of distinct global digital currencies into a single system.

Brazil plans to launch its central bank digital currency "DREX" next year.

