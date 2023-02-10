Brazil's services activity up 3.1% in December, above forecasts

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil rose 3.1% in December from the previous month, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, well above expectations as economists had forecast a median increase of 1.0% percent in a Reuters poll.

On a yearly basis, services activity in Latin America's largest economy rose 6.0% in December, IBGE added, also topping economists' projections of 3.9%.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

