Brazil's services activity up 1.1% in February, above forecasts

April 27, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Steven Grattan and Camila Moreira for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil rose 1.1% in February from the previous month, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, beating expectations as economists had forecast a median increase of 0.4% in a Reuters poll.

On a yearly basis, services activity in Latin America's largest economy rose 5.4% in February, IBGE added, also topping economists' projections of 4.8%.

