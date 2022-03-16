Brazil's services activity underperforms in January with 0.1% drop

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's services activity eased after two months of straight gains, official figures showed on Wednesday, undershooting market forecasts and underscoring uncertainties surrounding the country's economic rebound.

The services sector fell 0.1% in January from the previous month, seasonally adjusted data by statistics agency IBGE showed, against a 0.2% rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Three of the five sub-sectors surveyed recorded contractions, led by information and communication services, where the activity index fell 4.7%.

Nonetheless, activity in the sector as a whole was 7% above the level of February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, IBGE said.

IBGE research manager Rodrigo Lobo said it was impossible to tell whether the monthly result marked an inflection point in the series. Since June 2020, the sector has recorded 15 positive readings against five negative ones.

Compared with January 2021, services sector activity gained 9.5%, more than the median forecast for a 9.3% rise in the Reuters poll.

Services account for about 70% of all activity in Brazil's economy.

Despite recent gains on the back of the reopening of the economy after a broad vaccination campaign, the sector's performance gauge remains 5.2% below the series peak of November 2014, said IBGE.

