Brazil's services activity unchanged in November from October

Credit: REUTERS/BRUNO KELLY

January 12, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil were unchanged in November from the previous month, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, slightly below expectations as economists had forecast a median increase of 0.2% percent in a Reuters poll.

On a yearly basis, services activity in Latin America's largest economy rose 6.3%, IBGE added, roughly in line with economists' projections of 6.2%.

