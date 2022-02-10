US Markets

Brazil's services activity tops expectations in December, hits annual record in 2021

Marcela Ayres Reuters
BRASILIA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's services activity grew above expectations in December, official figures showed on Thursday, wrapping up 2021 with a 10.9% increase, the best annual performance since the series started in 2012.

The reopening of the economy and a vaccination campaign that accelerated drove the rebound last year, after a 7.8% contraction in 2020, when Brazil was severely affected by social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The services sector, which accounts for about 70% of all activity in the country's economy, rose 1.4% in December from November, seasonally adjusted data by statistics agency IBGE showed, better than the median forecast of a 0.9% rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

It ended the year 6.6% above the pre-pandemic level recorded in February 2020, at the highest level since August 2015, IBGE said. Despite this, the sector is still 5.6% below the peak reached in November 2014, added the agency.

Four of the five sub-sectors surveyed showed monthly increases, with the most representative growth coming from transport (+1.8%) and professional, administrative and complementary services (+2.6%), both positive for the second month in a row.

In 2021 all activities were up, said the IBGE, led by transport, auxiliary transport services and mail (+15.1%) and information and communication (+9.4%).

Services sector output in December gained 10.4% from the same month last year, also stronger than the median forecast for a 9.1% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

