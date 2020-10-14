Brazil's Ser says Laureate received rival bid

Adds details of Ser's proposed takeover of Laureate in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian education services provider Ser Educacional SEER3.SA said in a filing on Wednesday that Laureate Education LAUR.O, which it is trying to take over in Brazil, has received a rival bid from an unnamed third party.

Last month Laureate said it had entered into a definitive agreement with Ser Educacional for the sale of its Brazilian operations.

Rival education group Yduqs Participacoes SA YDUQS3.SA said earlier in September that it was planning to present an offer for Laureate's assets in Brazil.

Ser's offer would give Laureate 3.862 billion reais ($695 million) in cash and nearly 101 million Ser shares.

Ser said it is evaluating whether to exercise its right to match the rival offer for Laureate, according to the filing.

The bidder added that a 180 million reais ($32 million) fine may apply if it does not match the offer and Laureate decides to accept the bid made by the third party, Ser's filing said.

Laureate operates 11 higher education institutions in Brazil. These institutions collectively enroll more than 267,000 students in technical, undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

($1 = 5.5718 reais)

