Brazil's September inflation rises on higher food prices

Brazilian inflation as measured by the IPCA consumer price index rose by 0.64% in September, the highest for the month since 2003 driven by higher food prices, according to a statement from the government's statistics agency IPCA on Friday.

BRASILIA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian inflation as measured by the IPCA consumer price index rose by 0.64% in September, the highest for the month since 2003 driven by higher food prices, according to a statement from the government's statistics agency IPCA on Friday.

In the 12-month period ending in September, the IPCA accumulated an increase of 3.14%, compared to 2.44% in the 12 months through August, IBGE said.

The so-called food and beverages group registered an increase of 2.28% in prices, compared with a 0.78% rise in August, the IBGE said. Other factors contributing to accelerate inflation were higher prices for goods including electronics and home furniture.

In August, the IPCA had risen 0.24%. In September 2003, the increase was 0.78%, according to IBGE data.

Despite September's reading, Brazilian inflation in last 12 months remains below the Central Bank's target for 2020, which is 4%, with a margin of tolerance of 1.5 points more or less.

