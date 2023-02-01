Brazil's senators re-elect Pacheco as Senate leader

BRASILIA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian senators on Wednesday re-elected Rodrigo Pacheco as Senate leader, who will now have another term of two years.

Pacheco received 49 votes, which is more than the 41 he needed to get re-elected. His main rival in the race, Rogerio Marinho, got 32 votes.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello)

