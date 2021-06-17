Brazil's Senate to vote reformed Eletrobras privatization bill on Thursday

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian Senator Marcos Rogerio presented late on Wednesday changes to a bill, which he is sponsoring, allowing the privatization of state-controlled energy giant Eletrobras ELET6, which will be voted on Thursday.

Among the changes proposed to the bill is the end of some federal subsidies to power companies. It also determined where new thermoelectric plants must be built. Brazil's government expects to raise 25 billion reais ($4.95 billion) with this privatization.

($1 = 5.0494 reais)

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito, in Brasilia, and Marta Nogueira, in Rio, writing by Carolina Mandl)

