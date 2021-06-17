US Markets

Brazil's Senate to vote reformed Eletrobras privatization bill on Thursday

Contributors
Ricardo Brito Reuters
Marta Nogueira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Brazilian Senator Marcos Rogerio presented late on Wednesday changes to a bill, which he is sponsoring, allowing the privatization of state-controlled energy giant Eletrobras, which will be voted on Thursday.

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian Senator Marcos Rogerio presented late on Wednesday changes to a bill, which he is sponsoring, allowing the privatization of state-controlled energy giant Eletrobras ELET6, which will be voted on Thursday.

Among the changes proposed to the bill is the end of some federal subsidies to power companies. It also determined where new thermoelectric plants must be built. Brazil's government expects to raise 25 billion reais ($4.95 billion) with this privatization.

($1 = 5.0494 reais)

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito, in Brasilia, and Marta Nogueira, in Rio, writing by Carolina Mandl)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular