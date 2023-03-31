Brazil's Senate postpones highly anticipated hearing with cenbank governor

BRASILIA, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate Economic Affairs Committee has postponed a highly anticipated hearing with central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto scheduled for Tuesday, and has not yet determined when it will take place, according to the committee's chairman on Friday.

The hearing, to which Campos Neto was invited to discuss the bank's decision to maintain interest rates at a six-year high, was postponed due to the extended Easter holiday next week, which significantly reduces the presence of senators in the house, the press office of Senator Vanderlan Cardoso said.

"There is no scheduled date yet. They are coordinating agendas," it added, adding Cardoso wants it to happen "as soon as possible."

The expectation for the hearing was high because leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and political allies have systematically criticized the bank's benchmark interest rates, kept steady at 13.75% since September.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

