Brazil's Senate officially approves pension reform

Maria Carolina Marcello Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's Senate gave its official seal of approval on Wednesday to a sweeping overhaul of the country's pension system, concluding voting on the final amendment of a bill that aims to stabilize public finances and revive economic growth.

The amendment to give workers employed in hazardous jobs greater protection will not alter the total projected savings of around 800 billion reais ($197 billion) over the next decade, according to work and pensions secretary Rogerio Marinho.

