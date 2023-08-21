Brazil's Senate head sees tax reform enacted into law by year-end

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco said on Monday he expects a proposed tax reform to be enacted into law by the end of this year, noting the upper house of Congress is set to discuss the bill in August and September and vote on it by October.

"The tax reform is unavoidable, there is no reason to prolong this debate," Pacheco said at an event in Rio de Janeiro. The reform, which will restructure the country's complex consumption taxes, gained lower house approval in July.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.