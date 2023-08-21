News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Senate head sees tax reform enacted into law by year-end

Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

August 21, 2023 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco said on Monday he expects a proposed tax reform to be enacted into law by the end of this year, noting the upper house of Congress is set to discuss the bill in August and September and vote on it by October.

"The tax reform is unavoidable, there is no reason to prolong this debate," Pacheco said at an event in Rio de Janeiro. The reform, which will restructure the country's complex consumption taxes, gained lower house approval in July.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.