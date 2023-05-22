News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Senate head renews call for lower interest rates

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

May 22, 2023 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by Eduardo Simoes for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate President said on Monday the country must find a way for interest rates to be gradually lowered, adding that the central bank must take both technical and political criteria into account when making rate decisions.

Rodrigo Pacheco said the benchmark rate standing at a six-year high of 13.75% has been hurting President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government and praised a new fiscal framework proposed by his administration.

"We have everything in place for interest rates to be lowered," Pacheco told a seminar hosted by newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, adding it was not reasonable for the central bank to ask for more economic reforms to kick-off rate cuts.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.