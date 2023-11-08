Brazil's Senate greenlights sweeping tax reform on consumption

Recasts with Senate approval, new throughout

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate approved on Wednesday a historic reform on consumption taxes, but its effective implementation depends on subsequent bills, over an extended transition period.

The reform, previously greenlit in the lower house, passed two rounds of voting with 53 votes in favor and 24 against.

Since the text amending the constitution was modified in the Senate, it must once again be approved in the lower house before being enacted into law.

The reform is regarded as a cornerstone of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's plan to boost productivity and the potential growth of Latin America's largest economy.

Brazil's consumption tax system is seen as exceedingly complex, and compliance with existing rules entails high costs for businesses.

After the first round of voting, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad praised the approval.

"I believe the tax reform can be enacted this year, even though it's going back to the lower house," he told reporters.

The proposal aims to consolidate five existing levies into a value-added tax (VAT) with distinct federal and regional rates, to be determined later through complementary laws. The new taxes will be fully implemented only in 2033.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Marcela ayres; Writing by Peter Frontini; editing by Diane Craft)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.