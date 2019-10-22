US Markets

Brazil's Senate gives final approval to pension reform

Martia Carolina Marcello Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

BRASILIA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate on Tuesday gave final approval to a landmark reform of the country's social security system, in a step seen as key to stabilizing public finances and the economy.

The text was approved by a vote of 60-19. Senators immediately began debating amendments to the bill.

(Reporting by Martia Carolina Marcello; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese)

