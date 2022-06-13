Brazil's Senate approves base text for bill on tax cap in effort to tame fuel prices
BRASILIA, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate approved on Monday the main text of a bill that caps a state goods tax (ICMS) on fuel, electric energy, natural gas, communications and public transportation, a measure intended to fight persistent high inflation in the country.
The bill establishes a ceiling of around 17% on such goods and services by including them in a list of "essential" sectors.
The proposal can still be altered by amendments to be voted.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Tom Hogue)
((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.